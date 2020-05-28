Super 30 founder Anand Kumar offers free IIT-JEE coaching to ‘cycle girl’ Jyoti Kumari

Well-known mathematician and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar has offered free IIT-JEE entrance exam coaching to ‘bicycle girl’ Jyoti Kumari, who has been receiving lots of accolades for cycling around 1200 km carrying her injured father from Gurugram to Bihar’s Darbhanga during the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown.

Kumar posted a tweet saying that his younger brother met Jyoti and her family and offered the help. “#Bihar daughter #jyotikumari has set an example by paddling all the way from #Delhi carrying her father on a bicycle, covering an unimaginable 1200 kms. Yesterday, my brother @Pranavsuper30 met her. If she would like to prepare for #IIT in future she is welcome to the #super30,” tweeted Kumar.

Earlier, Cycling Federation of India had offered help to Jyoti for her education. Several ministers had also come forward to provide all necessary support to the gutsy girl from Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar’s former chief minister Rabri Devi have also offered to sponsor Jyoti’s education and her wedding. Rabri Devi has also promised to provide a job to her father after RJD comes to power.

Jyoti and her father lived in Gurugram in Haryana. Her father Mohan Paswan was injured in an accident during the lockdown, leaving him unable to go home. Following this, on May 10, Jyoti left along with her father from Gurugram on a bicycle for Darbhanga. She arrived home on May 16.