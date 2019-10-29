close

Kyarr Cyclone

Super cyclonic storm 'Kyarr' weakens into an extremely severe storm: IMD

The region which observed the Kyarr cyclone weakening falls about 990 km west of Mumbai (Maharashtra), 1010 km east-northeast of Salalah (Oman) and 500 km east-southeast of Masirah (Oman).

File Image

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Tuesday that super cyclonic storm 'Kyarr' has weakened into an extremely severe cyclonic storm over west-central and adjoining east-central & north Arabian Sea at 8:30 am.

The region which observed the weakening of Kyarr cyclone falls about 990 km west of Mumbai (Maharashtra), 1010 km east-northeast of Salalah (Oman) and 500 km east-southeast of Masirah (Oman).

The Comorin area and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean saw a well-marked low pressure which would further intensify into a depression during the next 24 hrs. Some characteristics of the cyclonic storms 'Kyarr' were felt over the north Indian Ocean.

The IMD also predicted that the extremely severe storm is likely to move west-northwestwards till 30th October morning, re-curve west southwestwards thereafter and move towards the Gulf of Aden off south Oman-Yemen coasts during subsequent three days.

IMD further said that the extremely severe storm will weaken into a very severe cyclonic storm during the morning of 30th October and further into a severe cyclonic storm by the evening of 31st October.

Kyarr CycloneSuper Cyclonic Stormextremely severe stormIMD
