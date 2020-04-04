Super Pink Moon of 2020: Watch this celestial phenomenon on April 8

New Delhi: We all have heard about Super Moon but on April 8 at 2:35 am GMT (8:05am IST), people will be able to watch the celestial phenomenon of Super Pink Moon amid the outbreak of coronavirus outbreak.

Astronomers call the Super Pink Moon as a perigean full moon because it is closest to earth at 356,907 km away at this time while the average distance between Earth and the Moon is 384,400 km.

You will be able to watch a dramatic increase in the size of the Moon, which can appear 30 percent larger than on an average day. The supermoon enthusiasts in the country can watch this event live online.

Since the Super Pink Moon will appear in India at 8:05 am, you can watch this phenomenon online. Slooh telescope will stream the forthcoming supermoon live on its YouTube channel.

According to the CNET report, the April 8 supermoon will be the biggest and brightest supermoon of this year.

The name 'Pink Moon' refers to the pink flower (Phlox subulata) that blooms in spring in the east of North America, therefore, it is not related to the colour of the Moon.

The last supermoon--“Super Worm Moon”-- was witnessed on March 9, 2020, other dates related to supermoons are given below:

-February 8: “Super Snow Moon”

-March 9: “Super Worm Moon”

-April 8: “Super Pink Moon”

-May 7: “Super Flower Moon”

Notably, Earth has just one moon which is roughly a quarter its size and an average of 238,855 miles away. We can see the Moon with our naked eye most nights as it traces its 27-day orbit around our planet.