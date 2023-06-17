SUPERCOP Amitabh Yash: Over 150 Encounters, IITian IPS Officer is A Nightmare For Criminals

Amitabh Yash, a fearless police officer, has become the talk of the town for his bravery. Last year, he was among the eight IPS officers in Uttar Pradesh who received promotions and transfers. Amitabh Yash was appointed as the Chief of the Special Task Force (STF). Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Police encountered one of the seven culprits involved in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj, where ADG Amitabh Yash of the STF played a significant role. The STF also eliminated Asad Ahmad, the son of Atik Ansari and a suspect in the Umesh Pal murder case. This has once again brought Amitabh Yash into the limelight.

Amitabh Yash, known for instilling fear among criminals, has had a close association with law enforcement since childhood. His father, Ram Yash, was also a police officer. He was born in Bihar's Bhojpur district and completed his education in Patna. He pursued his graduation from St. Stephen's College in Delhi and obtained a master's degree in chemistry from IIT Kanpur. He became an IPS officer of the 1996 batch in the Uttar Pradesh cadre. As the Chief of the Special Task Force (STF), Amitabh Yash has taken charge of dealing with ruthless criminals. Media reports often highlight stories of his bravery, as his policing style sets him apart from the rest. He fearlessly carries out his duties, and anyone who crosses paths with Amitabh faces dire consequences, including hell or imprisonment.

Under Amitabh Yash's leadership as the IG, the encounter of Vikas Dubey gained attention. The UP STF team brought Vikas Dubey from the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain to Kanpur, where the car overturned. In an attempt to escape, the criminal was killed in a police encounter. Amitabh Yash has been involved in numerous encounters, some of which are notable, including the elimination of Vikas Dubey and his associates, the eradication of the Nirbhaya Gang in the Chambal Ghati region, the encounter of the Daddua Gang, and the encounter of the mastermind behind the Bikru incident, Vikas Dubey, famously known for the car overturn. Media reports suggest that Amitabh Yash has been credited with over 150 encounters.

According to media reports, those criminals who encountered Amitabh Yash chose death over surrender. From 2017 to 27th February 2023, more than 50 criminals have met their fate under the guidance of Amitabh Yash. Amitabh Yash's daring and relentless pursuit of justice have made him a legendary figure in Uttar Pradesh's law enforcement. His accomplishments and fearlessness continue to make him a nightmare for criminals, establishing him as one of the most fearless police officers in the state.