Superstar Amitabh Bachchan's alma mater in Nainital embroiled in dispute over principal

Nainital: One of the most prestigious and well known colleges of India, the Sherwood College in Nainital is currently marred by controversy over principal.

The alma matter of superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt, grabbed headlines on Saturday when its principal Amandeep Sandhu refused to step down despite being relieved from his post.

Controversy erupted on Saturday when the newly appointed interim Principal Peter Emanuel was not allowed to enter the college and take charge to his appointed post.

Sandhu, who currently describes himself as the college's administrator, was removed as the priniciapl by the Agra Diocese on October 21, but he has refused to vacate the post.

Peter Emanuel who was appointed on October 22, had to seek the help from High Court challenging Sandhu's behaviour and armed with court's orders he arrived at the college to take charge as the principal.

He was provided with Court-issued police protection, but he still faced a lot of opposition. Peter Emanuel and the police waited for several hours after which they were forced to leave, they have lodged an FIR in the matter.

Amandeep Sandhu has been accused of alleged financial irregularities and there are other purported reasons for his removal.

The local police is investigating the matter.

The college’s alumni include names like actor Amitabh Bachchan, Ram Kapoor, Dilip Tahil, war hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Major Somnath Sharma, sports personality Raymond Whiteside among others.

