Supreme Court agrees to hear Hyderabad encounter case on December 11

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday (December 9) agreed to hear the Hyderabad encounter case on Wednesday. Petitioner GS Mani filed the plea in the apex court asking for an urgent hearing on the legality of the encounter. He also sought the filing of an FIR against the cops saying that the SC guidelines, issued in 2014, were not followed.

Another petition filed by advocate ML Sharma has sought the formation of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe. He also demanded action against Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan and Delhi Women's Commission chief Swati Maliwal, as they had expressed happiness over the encounter.

However, Telangana High Court is set to hear the encounter case today, of the four accused of gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian. The accused were shot down by the state police early on December 6.

Notably, the Telangana High Court had on the same day ordered that the body of the four accused of the brutal gang rape and murder of the woman veterinarian should be preserved by the state government till 8 pm on December 9.

It also directed that the video of the post-mortem examination in a compact disc (CD) form or pen-drive should be handed over to the Principal District Judge, Mahaboobnagar, after the completion of the post-mortem examination of all the accused.

The HC had ordered, "The Principal District Judge, Mahaboobnagar, is directed to receive the same and hand it over to the Registrar General of the High Court of Telangana by tomorrow (December 7) evening."

On Sunday, the Telangana government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the police encounter against the four accused. The eight-member SIT team will be headed by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat.

Notably, the gang-rape and murder accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu were killed in the police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar on December 6 morning.

These accused had brutally raped and killed the veterinarian and burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. The charred body was recovered the next day.

(With Agency Inputs)