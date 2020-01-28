Supreme Court allows introduction of African Cheetah in India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the introduction of African Cheetah on a carefully chosen location in India.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, modifying an earlier order, said the cheetah from Namibia could be introduced in Kuno, park in Madhya Pradesh, or any other part of the country following a detailed study on the all the aspects.

It also sought a progress report every four months from an expert panel on the reintroduction of Cheetah in India, as a pilot project.

The court was hearing a plea by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) which stated that the animal has become extinct.

After a tussle of nearly seven years, during which the apex court had declined to permit the introduction of the African Cheetah -- terming it a foreign species, the bench also comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant took the decision.

The apex court observed that the National Tiger Conservation Authority will be guided on the project by an expert panel comprising wildlife experts M.K. Ranjitsinh, Dhananjai Mohan and DIG (wildlife) of MoEF.