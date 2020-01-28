हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
African cheetah

Supreme Court allows introduction of African Cheetah in India

The court was hearing a plea by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) which stated that the animal has become extinct.

Supreme Court allows introduction of African Cheetah in India
File photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the introduction of African Cheetah on a carefully chosen location in India.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, modifying an earlier order, said the cheetah from Namibia could be introduced in Kuno, park in Madhya Pradesh, or any other part of the country following a detailed study on the all the aspects.

It also sought a progress report every four months from an expert panel on the reintroduction of Cheetah in India, as a pilot project.

The court was hearing a plea by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) which stated that the animal has become extinct.

After a tussle of nearly seven years, during which the apex court had declined to permit the introduction of the African Cheetah -- terming it a foreign species, the bench also comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant took the decision.

The apex court observed that the National Tiger Conservation Authority will be guided on the project by an expert panel comprising wildlife experts M.K. Ranjitsinh, Dhananjai Mohan and DIG (wildlife) of MoEF.

Tags:
African cheetahSupreme CourtNational Tiger Conservation AuthoritySurya Kant
Next
Story

Can't enter Gujarat, indulge in social work: SC grants bail to 17 post Godhra riots convicts

Must Watch

PT20M38S

BIG DEBATE: Do we have to apply for VISA to enter Shaheen Bagh?