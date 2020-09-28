हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CLAT 2020

Supreme Court allows two COVID-19 patients to take CLAT exam 2020

Earlier, a plea was presented in the Supreme Court challenging the SOPs laid out by Consortium which does not permit COVID19 positive patients to appear for the examination.

Supreme Court allows two COVID-19 patients to take CLAT exam 2020

CLAT 2020: The Supreme Court on Monday granted a special permission to two COVID-19 patient to take the CLAT exam. However, the patients will sit for the exam in an isolated room.

Notably, the permission granted by SC is only for these two coronavirus patients on certain special ground and no other such COVID positive patients will be allowed to take exam. The two patient will have to show courts approval before taking the exam

Earlier, a plea was presented in the Supreme Court challenging the SOPs laid out by Consortium which does not permit COVID19 positive patients to appear for the examination. However, the Supreme Court has refused to permit the students but has conceded to make an exception.

Replying to the plea, the Court said its too late to discuss and pass a blanket order as the consortium had released SOPs for conducting the CLAT examination which clearly state that COVID19 positive students would not be allowed to appear for the examination.

Meanwhile, the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will conduct the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2020 today from 2pm to 4pm.

The CLAT-2020 will be held in computer based test (CBT) mode this year. Candidates are advised to reach their exam centre one hour before the commencement of exam.

 

CLAT 2020, CLAT, Supreme Court, COVID-19, Coronavirus
