Supreme Court allows women candidates to participate in UPSC NDA exam

New Delhi: In a big major decision, Supreme Court on Wednesday (August 18) allowed women candidates to participate in UPSC NDA Examination this year. The top court slammed the government and Army for not allowing women to take part in NDA exams. As Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati appearing for the government and Indian Army told the Bench that it's a policy decision not to allow women to take the NDA exam, the Bench said that this policy decision is based on 'gender discrimination'.

The UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021 which was scheduled to be conducted on September 5, 2021 has been postponed. The examination will now be conducted on November 14, 2021 along with the already scheduled Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021. Admission to the academy will be subject to the final orders of the court.

A division bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy passed the interim order in a writ petition filed by Kush Kalra seeking permission for women candidates to appear for the National Defence Academy examination conducted by UPSC every year.

As per the official notification, this examination will fill up 370 posts in National Defence Academy and 30 posts in Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme). Earlier the eligibility criteria was that candidates should be unmarried male and should be born not earlier than January 2, 2003, and not later than January 1, 2006.

"It's a policy decision which is based on gender discrimination. We direct the Centre and Army to take a constructive view of the matter...," the Bench said expressing displeasure on 'regressive mindset'.

