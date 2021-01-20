Supreme Court asks Centre to withdraw plea against farmers' tractor march on Republic Day january 26

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday (January 20, 2021) asked the Centre to withdraw its plea against the proposed tractor march by protesting farmer unions on Republic Day and reiterated that it will not pass orders against the protest rally.

The top court said the decision has to be taken by the Centre and Delhi Police. The farmers, staging a protest at the various entry points of Delhi against the three farm laws, called for a mega tractor rally on Republic Day.

Notably, the apex court has ordered a four-member committee to resolve the deadlock between the farmers and government as the previous nine rounds of talks between the Centre and farmer unions have failed to bring any results as both sides are firm on their demands.

One of the members, Bhupinder Singh Mann, National President of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, had last week said he was recusing himself from the four-member committee.

On the other hand, farmer groups have already started their preparations for the tractor rally on Republic Day. Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana will start leaving for Delhi on tractors and have started making arrangements for the journey. The farmers union has claimed that their march will be peaceful.

Meanwhile, the farmer unions will hold the 10th round of talks with the Centre on Wednesday. The central government had earlier postponed the 10th round of scheduled talks with the protesting farmers` leaders to January 20.

While at the Ghazipur border, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait said the postponement of the meeting for a day is not going to make any difference as farmers will not leave the borders till the three farm laws are repealed.

"It does not matter that the meeting is delayed. We are here to stay till our demands are acknowledged and laws are repealed. We hope that matter will be resolved through dialogue," he said.

