Supreme Court bashes Mamata Banerjee, orders to implement 'One nation one ration card' immediately

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Friday (June 11) directed the West Bengal state to implement the "One nation-one ration card" scheme immediately.

The Supreme Court reserved its order on the problems faced by migrant workers during the lockdown. The apex court also reserved an order on the registration process of the workers in the unorganised sector with the motive to avail benefits to them under multiple government schemes.

The Supreme court said that "You can not site one or the other problem. This is for the migrant workers."

Under the "one nation-one ration card" scheme, the beneficiaries of the Public Distribution System (PDS) will be able to draw ration from any fair-price shop across the states and Union Territories that has biometric verification.

However, the "one nation-one ration card" scheme has been in controversy many times. The scheme has faced opposition from states that includes Assam, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that food items with subsidy such as rice, pulses will be available to migrant labourers and workers from unorganised sectors till May 2021, even if they do not possess a ration card.

Live TV