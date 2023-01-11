Supreme Court collegium recommends 9 names for elevation as High Court judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium has approved the proposals for the appointment of nine persons - seven judicial officers and two lawyers - as judges of various high courts. In a statement on Tuesday, the apex court said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on January 10, 2023, has approved the proposal for elevation of following judicial officers as judges in the Karnataka High Court: Ramachandra Dattatray Huddar, and Venkatesh Naik Thavaryanaik."

The collegium also resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for the elevation of advocate Nagendra Ramachandra Naik as a judge in the Karnataka High Court.

The collegium approved the proposal for the elevation of advocate Neela Kedar Gokhale as a judge in the Bombay High Court, and also approved the proposal for the elevation of judicial officer Mridul Kumar Kalita as a judge in the Gauhati High Court.

In another statement, the apex court said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 10 January 2023 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following Judicial Officers as Judges in the Andhra Pradesh High Court: P. Venkata Jyothirmai, and V. Gopalakrishna Rao."

Two judicial officers, Aribam Guneshwar Sharma and Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui, were also recommended by the collegium as judges in the Manipur High Court.