Supreme Court Refuses To Quash Charges Against Former Karnataka Minister

New Delhi: New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to quash criminal charges framed by a special court against Karnataka MLA Vinay Rajashekarappa Kulkarni in the murder case of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Yogesh Gowda.

The Bench of Justices named Sanjay Kumar and Augustine George Masih denied interfering with the Karnataka High Court order and said that the former minister’s case was suitable for quashing.

"This is not a case for quashing,” said the bench, ANI reported.

The apex court rejected the special leave petition submitted by Congress leader Kulkarni against the April 8 High Court order, which upheld the charges imposed against him and 20 others by the special court

Senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, representing Kulkarni, told the top court that the MLA named is mentioned only in the second charge sheet filed by the CBI and that the statement of the deceased's widow doesn't mention his name

Reacting to this, Justice Kumar said, "You also write a letter to the Chief Secretary seeking transfer of the public prosecutor because she was vigorously conducting the trial, uninfluenced by you Minister."

Dave replied, "Even when I was the minister, the trial took place, but not a whisper by the wife of the deceased".

"You obviously bought over the widow... Sorry, SLP dismissed,” Justice Kumar said

Dave requested permission from the apex court to withdraw the petition but the bench refused it

"This has to stop. This trying your luck at the Supreme Court, then back out, this court has become a gambling court or what?" the apex court said.

Gowda (26) a BJP zila panchayat member from Hebballi constituency, was murdered on June 15, 2016, at Dharwad.