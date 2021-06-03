हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBSE

Supreme Court directs CBSE, CICSE to provide objective criteria for assessment of marks in 2 weeks

The top court said, “We are happy to note that government has taken decision to cancel class 12 board exams but we want that the objective criteria fixed for assessment of marks be placed before us." 

Supreme Court directs CBSE, CICSE to provide objective criteria for assessment of marks in 2 weeks
File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it is happy to note that the government has taken a decision to cancel the class 12 board exams, and directed the CBSE and CICSE to place on record objective criteria for assessment of marks in two weeks.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari asked Attorney General K K Venugopal and advocate JK Das, appearing for the CISCE to place on record the parameters in two weeks.

“We are happy to note that government has taken decision to cancel class 12 board exams but we want that the objective criteria fixed for assessment of marks be placed before us,” the bench said.

The bench clarified that it will not give more time for placement of objective criteria as many students will be taking admissions in colleges in India and abroad.

The top court said that it will go through the objective parameters for assessment of marks, so that if any one has any objections it can be dealt with.

“This is equally important as the relief sought by the petitioners seeking cancellation of board exams,” the bench observed.

The government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

Live TV

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CBSECISCESupreme CourtCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Serum Institute of India applies to DCGI to manufacture Sputnik V COVID vaccine, seeks indemnity

Must Watch

PT24M2S

DNA: Analysis of the mistrust spread over the vaccine