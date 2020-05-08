Supreme Court disposes of plea of private college students to get fee relief amid COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday (May 8) disposed of petition of students from private colleges seeking fee rebate in the wake of coronavirus lockdown that led to loss of jobs and salary deduction of many parents.

The apex court asked the petitioners' advocate how the colleges will run if it failed to receive fees. From where will the colleges give salary to their employees, the court asked.

The petitioner also requested the court to order the college administration to allow some relaxation to students but the top court refused to make any direction saying that they should talk to the concerned university.

The students' plea was based on the fact that due to the COVID-19 lockdown, industries are suffering huge losses. Companies are cutting their employees' salary and millions have already lost their jobs. The central and state governments have already appealed to private schools not to increase the fees of children.

Notably, many parents have lost their jobs during the lockdown. In such a situation, they are not able to pay the hefty fees of their children studying in private colleges. The petition sought to draw the Supreme Court's attention to this issue but the top court refused the plea.