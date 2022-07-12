New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday (July 12) extended interim bail granted to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair till further orders. The apex court directed Zubair's plea be listed for a hearing on September 7. The interim bail was granted to Alt News co-founder in an FIR lodged in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The top court granted four weeks' time to the Uttar Pradesh government to file a response to the plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair. The court earlier heard the plea of Zubair challenging the Allahabad High Court order, which refused to quash the FIR registered against him by UP Police for a tweet in which he allegedly called three Hindu seers as 'hate mongers'.

Delhi court to hear Zubair's bail plea on July 14

In a case related to an "objectionable tweet" Mohammed Zubair had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity, a Delhi court on Tuesday posted for July 14 hearing on a bail plea filed by him. Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala adjourned the hearing for Thursday after the prosecution sought time for a detailed argument in the matter, said a PTI report.

Appearing through video conference, SPP Atul Srivastava urged the court to adjourn the matter, saying that a separate case against Zubair was scheduled for hearing before the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Appearing for the accused, advocate Vrinda Grover urged the court to take up the matter on Wednesday.

The prosecutor, however, said he was in Bhopal and will not be available for an appearance before the court on Wednesday. Grover then said that some other prosecutor may argue the matter in case Srivastava was not available.

"He can appear via VC. This bail was filed. It's a man's liberty. Let it be taken up tomorrow. He may appear on VC," Grover said. Srivastava then urged the court to post the matter for July 14, which was allowed by the judge.

Earlier on July 2, a magisterial court had dismissed Zubair's bail plea and sent him to 14-day judicial custody (JC) in the case. The court cited the nature and gravity of the offences against the accused and observed that the matter was at the initial stage of the investigation.

The court had sent him to JC after his five-day custodial interrogation. In its order, the court had also noted the submission of the public prosecutor that the investigation was at an initial stage and that there was every likelihood that police custody remand of the accused would be required. The judge rejected the bail application and considered the addition of new sections during the course of the investigation.

