New Delhi: In a big win for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, the Supreme Court granted political reservation to the community. On Wednesday, the apex court approved the Banthia commission report and gave a nod to 27 percent reservation for OBC candidates in local bodies. The Maharashtra local body election was delayed earlier in order to know the judgement of the court on the Banthia commission's report.

Now, the apex court has directed the Election Commission and Maharashtra State Election Commission to prepare and begin the polling process as soon as possible. As per reports, it has told the State Election Commission to notify the election in the next two weeks.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis both took to their Twitter to announce and celebrate the SC's order.

Fadnavis wrote, "Our grand coalition government kept its promise of OBC political reservation! Hon. The recognition of OBC political reservation by the Supreme Court is a victory for the entire OBC community."

On the other hand, Shinde tweeted, "OBC community has been granted political reservation by the Hon'ble Supreme Court. We are the true Shiv soldiers of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. Once a promise is made, it will be kept."

The Banthia Commission had submitted its report to the SC on July 12. However, the SEC had planned to go ahead with local elections on August 18 without OBC reservation. This stance was questioned by the Maharashtra CM and his government and Opposition.

(With agency inputs)

