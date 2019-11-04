Supreme Court pulls up Centre, Delhi govt, says 'Delhi chokes every year'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday (November 4) admonished the Centre as well as Delhi government on Air Pollution in the national capital, and said the city is choking, but both the governments are simply passing the buck. Taking a strong note of the situation, the apex court said "Delhi chokes every year, but we haven't been able to do anything."

"Every year this is happening and continues for 10-15 days. This can’t be done in civilised countries. Right to life is most important. It’s not the way we can live," the court said, while asking the central as well as Delhi government to take the requisite steps to curb the situation.

"This is too much. There is no safe place to live in this city, even in homes are not safe. We are losing precious years of our life due to this,” the court added.

Live TV

Pollution levels in the national capital dropped marginally on Monday, due to a slight increase in wind speed, but the air quality remained in the 'severe' category.

The odd-even road space rationing scheme started in Delhi from 8 am on Monday, with only even-numbered non-transport vehicles allowed on Delhi roads on the first day of the exercise. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal carpooled with Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai to reach the Delhi Secretariat.

Notably, Delhi-NCR AQI worsens to 900 plus in some areas. Schools remained closed till 5 November because of the rise of pollution levels in the region.

The Delhi government has procured 50 lakh N95 masks for distribution among children in private and government schools.