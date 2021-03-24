Supreme Court refuses to entertain Param Bir Singh's plea, directs him to approach Bombay High Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday (March 24) refused to entertain the plea of Mumbai Police Commissioner seeking CBI probe against Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, and directed him to approach Bombay High Court

The apex court said that the allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner against Maharashtra home minister is very serious and asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Param Bir Singh why is he not approaching the Bombay High Court for seeking CBI probe.

The top court also asked former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh why he has not made Maharashtra Home Minister a party in his petition as the allegations are levelled against him are serious. The Supreme Court order said, "Liberty to approach the High Court granted."

Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh withdrew the plea from Supreme Court and said that he will approach the Bombay High Court.

Notably, Param Bir Singh will now approach the Bombay HC in the afternoon today.

Live TV