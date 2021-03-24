हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Param Bir Singh

Supreme Court refuses to entertain Param Bir Singh's plea, directs him to approach Bombay High Court

The Supreme Court said that the allegations levelled by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner against Maharashtra home minister is very serious and asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Param Bir Singh why is he not approaching the Bombay High Court for seeking the CBI probe.

Supreme Court refuses to entertain Param Bir Singh&#039;s plea, directs him to approach Bombay High Court
ZeeNews Image

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday (March 24) refused to entertain the plea of Mumbai Police Commissioner seeking CBI probe against Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, and directed him to approach Bombay High Court

The apex court said that the allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner against Maharashtra home minister is very serious and asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Param Bir Singh why is he not approaching the Bombay High Court for seeking CBI probe.

The top court also asked former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh why he has not made Maharashtra Home Minister a party in his petition as the allegations are levelled against him are serious. The Supreme Court order said, "Liberty to approach the High Court granted."

Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh withdrew the plea from Supreme Court and said that he will approach the Bombay High Court. 

Notably, Param Bir Singh will now approach the Bombay HC in the afternoon today.  

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Param Bir SinghSupreme CourtBombay HCAnil Deshmukh
Next
Story

Nikita Tomar murder case: Haryana court to deliver verdict today

Must Watch

PT3M56S

Bihar Police thrashes RJD MLAs inside state assembly