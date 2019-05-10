close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar contractual teachers

Supreme Court refuses to regularise Bihar contractual teachers jobs

Supreme Court has set aside Patna High Court's order which directed regularisation of their jobs.

Supreme Court refuses to regularise Bihar contractual teachers jobs
Representational Image

Patna: In a major setback to at least 3.5 lakh contractual teachers in Bihar, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to regularise their jobs. The apex court has set aside Patna High Court's order which directed regularisation of their jobs.  

The Patna high court had ruled that the teachers, who were hired on consolidated pay, were entitled to salary on a par with the regular permanent teachers working in various government schools in Bihar. However, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the High Court's decision. 

The 3.5 lakh contractual teachers had demanded equal pay for equal work, stating that they should also be given the same salary and benefits as the regular teachers as they were doing the same work and had the same educational qualification.

Live TV

Earlier, in the Supreme Court, 11 petitions were heard on this matter. 

Tags:
Bihar contractual teachersSupreme Courtregularisation of jobs
Next
Story

Ayodhya land dispute case: Supreme Court extends time till August 15 for mediation process

Must Watch

PT1M1S

I am ashamed of calling Kejriwal the CM of Delhi says Gautam Gambhir