Supreme Court refuses to regularise Bihar contractual teachers jobs

Patna: In a major setback to at least 3.5 lakh contractual teachers in Bihar, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to regularise their jobs. The apex court has set aside Patna High Court's order which directed regularisation of their jobs.

The Patna high court had ruled that the teachers, who were hired on consolidated pay, were entitled to salary on a par with the regular permanent teachers working in various government schools in Bihar. However, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the High Court's decision.

The 3.5 lakh contractual teachers had demanded equal pay for equal work, stating that they should also be given the same salary and benefits as the regular teachers as they were doing the same work and had the same educational qualification.

Earlier, in the Supreme Court, 11 petitions were heard on this matter.