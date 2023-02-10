Supreme Court Regains Full Strength as 2 High Court Judges Elevated to Apex Court

NEW DELHI: Two high court chief justices were on Friday elevated to the Supreme Court, bringing the total strength of the apex court to its maximum of 34 judges. Once they take oath, the top court will achieve its full strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India. Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium last month.

"As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. My best to them: Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC and Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC," Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. My best to them.

1.Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC.

2.Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 10, 2023

Last week, five judges were appointed to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday also recommended the appointment of the chief justices of high courts of Calcutta, Gujarat, Allahabad, Chhattisgarh and Manipur. The three-member collegium also comprising justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph has recommended the name of Justice TS Sivagnanam as the chief justice of the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Sivagnanam is currently a judge in the Calcutta High Court and his parent high court is Madras. The collegium resolution said, "The office of the chief justice of the Calcutta High Court would be falling vacant on March 30, 2023, consequent upon the retirement of Justice Prakash Shrivastava. Therefore, appointment to that office is required to be made".

It said that in anticipation of the retirement of Justice Shrivastava, the Collegium has decided to recommend Justice Sivagnanam, the senior-most judge of the Calcutta High Court for appointment as chief of that high court.

Justice Sivagnanam was appointed as a judge on March 31, 2009, and is scheduled to retire on September 15, 2025.