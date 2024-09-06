Breaking: Supreme Court Rejects Petition Of Former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh In Corruption Case

RG Kar Scam: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition filed by Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. Ghosh had approached the apex court. He claimed that the Calcutta High Court had not considered his version before ordering a CBI investigation into the corruption case against him.

In his plea, Ghosh argued that the High Court’s decision was one-sided and that he was not given a fair hearing. However, the Supreme Court declined to hear the matter. This leaves the High Court's order for a CBI probe intact.

Further details are awaited