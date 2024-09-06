Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2789057https://zeenews.india.com/india/supreme-court-rejects-sandeep-ghosh-petition-rg-kar-corruption-case-2789057.html
NewsIndia
SUPREME COURT

Breaking: Supreme Court Rejects Petition Of Former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh In Corruption Case

In his plea, Ghosh argued that the High Court’s decision was one-sided and that he was not given a fair hearing.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 11:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Breaking: Supreme Court Rejects Petition Of Former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh In Corruption Case

RG Kar Scam: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition filed by Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. Ghosh had approached the apex court. He  claimed that the Calcutta High Court had not considered his version before ordering a CBI investigation into the corruption case against him.

In his plea, Ghosh argued that the High Court’s decision was one-sided and that he was not given a fair hearing. However, the Supreme Court declined to hear the matter. This leaves the High Court's order for a CBI probe intact.

Further details are awaited

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Team of sharpshooters ready to kill wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Issue of illegal mosque in Shimla echoed in assembly
DNA Video
DNA: BJP bets on Kashmiri Pandits on Habba Kadal seat in Jammu Kashmir Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to identify infiltrators started in Odisha too
DNA Video
DNA: How salary crisis deepens in Himachal Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Detention Camp - Himanta receives threat against the action
DNA Video
DNA: Preparations underway to kill man-eating wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Netflix Controversy -- Why terrorists with Muslim names given Hindu names?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Madhabi taking money from ICICI Bank? alleges congress
DNA Video
DNA: Debate erupts again on the greatness of Akbar and Maharana Pratap