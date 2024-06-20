Supreme Court Seeks Centre, NTA Response On Petitions Calling For NEET-UG 2024 Cancellation

NEET-UG Controversy: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the Centre, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and others regarding petitions calling for the cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 and a court-supervised investigation into alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination.

A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti also sought response from the involved parties regarding separate requests made by the NTA to transfer some ongoing cases from the high courts to the apex court.

These pleas filed by NTA and other petitioners is scheduled for hearing on July 8.

One of the petitions, filed by 20 students who appeared for the medical entrance exam filled a petition requesting for the NTA for re-conduction of examination.

Earlier on June 18, during the hearing of separate pleas on NEET-UG 2024 examinations, the apex court said that even if there was a ‘0.001% negligence’ on anyone’s part, it will be investigated.

Last week, while addressing separate petitions concerning issues with NEET-UG 2024, the Supreme Court requested responses from the Centre and the NTA regarding a plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into allegations of a question paper leak and other exam irregularities.

The NTA conducts all India pre-medical entrance exam along with several other important and entrance level tests. The exam was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres with 24 lakh candidates appearing for it.

On June 19 the NTA announced the cancellation of UGC-NET exams due to concerns regarding ‘integrity compromise.’

