हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sedition

Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response on plea challenging sedition law

Attorney general KK Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought two weeks time from a bench comprising Justices U.U. Lalit and Ajay Rastogi to file the government’s response.

Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response on plea challenging sedition law

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday (July 12) has asked the Centre to submit its response to a petition challenging Section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code which deals with sedition.

Attorney general KK Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought two weeks time from a bench comprising Justices U.U. Lalit and Ajay Rastogi to file the government’s response.

Earlier, the bench had issued notice to the AG on the petition on April 30.

The plea was filed by two journalists Kishorechandra Wangkhemcha and Kanhaiya Lal Shukla from Manipur and Chhattisgarh respectively.

“The restriction imposed by the section is an unreasonable one, and therefore does not constitute a permissible restriction in terms of Article 19(2) of the Constitution. Hence this petition is filed to humbly pray that Section 124-A be declared unconstitutional and void by this Hon`ble Court and be struck out of the Indian Penal Code," read the petition.

The petitioners said that the vagueness of Section 124-A exerts an unacceptable chilling effect on the democratic freedoms of individuals.

"As outspoken and responsible journalists, they (petitioners) have been raising questions against their respective state governments as well as the Central government. They have been charged with sedition under Section 124A of IPC in various FIRs for comments and cartoons shared by them on the social networking website Facebook," added the plea.

The SC bench granted two weeks time sought by the Centre. The next hearing will be done on July 27.

Also Read: Kerala HC reserves order on anticipatory bail plea filed by filmmaker Aisha Sultana over sedition charges

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
seditionSedition lawSection 124ASupreme Court
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh ATS recovers maps of major cities, including places near Ram Mandir, from arrested Al Qaeda terrorists

Must Watch

PT13M39S

Many religious places including Ram Mandir on target of Al Qaeda terrorists, maps recovered