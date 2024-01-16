Supreme Court Stays Allahabad High Court Order Related To Mathura Shahi Eidgah Mosque Survey

The Supreme Court has put a hold on the Allahabad High Court's decision to appoint a Commission for the Shahi Eidgah Mosque in relation to the Mathura's Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute. The court issued a notice to the concerned respondents following a plea from the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah, challenging the High Court's order. The court scheduled further hearing for January 23.

During the proceedings, the court clarified that while the trial court proceedings can continue, the execution of the commission's appointment cannot proceed until the next hearing. The court criticized the High Court's decision, stating that it acted on a vague application seeking broad directions, emphasizing the need for specificity in such matters.

Advocate Reena N. Singh, representing Bhagwan Sri Krishna Lalla Virajman, explained that the court focused on the survey order of the Allahabad High Court case, which the Muslim side had challenged. The court's stay only applies to the survey order, and the trial at the Allahabad High Court will proceed, with the next hearing scheduled for January 23.

The appeal in the Supreme Court by the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah contests the High Court's order permitting the appointment of a Commission for the Shahi Eidgah Mosque. The Special Leave Petition (SLP) argues that the High Court allowed the Commission without considering the petitioner's objections and without addressing the questioning of the very existence of the suit.

Additionally, the Supreme Court is handling various matters related to the Mathura's Krishna Janambhoomi land dispute. The Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah had previously filed an appeal in the Supreme Court, challenging the Allahabad High Court's order transferring all petitions related to Mathura's Krishna Janambhoomi land dispute from the District Court Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

The legal suit initiated by Ranjana Agnihotri in the Mathura court demands ownership of 13.37 acres of land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. Agnihotri's suit seeks the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque, allegedly built in 1669-70 on the orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, in the premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple, near the birthplace of Lord Krishna.