Supreme Court stays release of ex-DU professor GN Saibaba in UAPA case
Earlier, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court had acquitted Saibaba and ordered his immediate release from jail.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court stayed the release of ex-DU professor GN Saibaba, and others from jail as reported by PTI. This order came against the Bombay High Court's order in the Maoist-links case. The top court rejected the ex-DU professor's plea to put him under house arrest due to his disability, health conditions.
