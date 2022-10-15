NewsIndia
GN SAIBABA

Supreme Court stays release of ex-DU professor GN Saibaba in UAPA case

Earlier, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court had acquitted Saibaba and ordered his immediate release from jail.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 01:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Supreme Court stays release of ex-DU professor GN Saibaba in UAPA case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court stayed the release of ex-DU professor GN Saibaba, and others from jail as reported by PTI. This order came against the Bombay High Court's order in the Maoist-links case. The top court rejected the ex-DU professor's plea to put him under house arrest due to his disability, health conditions.

(This is a developing story)

GN SaibabaSupreme Courtmaoist links caseSCBombay High Court

