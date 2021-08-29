Supreme Court to begin physical hearing from September 1, issues SOP

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will commence physical hearing of cases along with virtual hearing option from September 1, it notified SOP for same. According to a top court senior official with a view to gradually facilitate resumption of physical hearing, the final hearing or regular matters listed on non-miscellaneous days may be heard in the physical mode (with hybrid option).

The official added the decision may be taken by the concerned bench, considering the number of parties in a matter as well as the limited capacity of the court rooms.

"Further, any other matter may be heard in physical mode on such days, if Hon`ble Bench directs likewise. All other matters, including those listed on miscellaneous days, shall continue to be heard through video/teleconferencing mode", said the SOP for physical hearing with hybrid option. The SOP has been issued by the secretary general of the top court.

Advocate-on-record (AoR) are required to register themselves on the top court`s portal and submit their preferences for appearing before the concerned court either through physical mode or through video/teleconferencing mode within 24 hours/ 1.00 p.m. next day after the publication of the weekly list of final hearing/ regular matters.

The SOP said: "In a matter listed for physical hearing (with hybrid option), one AoR (or his nominee), one arguing counsel and one junior counsel per party will be allowed entry; one registered clerk per party, as may be chosen by the AoR, shall be allowed entry to carry paper books /journals, etc. of the Counsels up to the Courtrooms."

The SOP further added that once hearing through physical mode is opted by the AoR or petitioner-in-person, hearing through video/tele-conferencing mode to the party concerned will not be facilitated.