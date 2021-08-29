हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Supreme Court

Supreme Court to begin physical hearing from September 1, issues SOP

The Supreme Court issues SOP notifying that it will commence physical hearing of cases along with virtual hearing option from September 1.

Supreme Court to begin physical hearing from September 1, issues SOP
File photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will commence physical hearing of cases along with virtual hearing option from September 1, it notified SOP for same. According to a top court senior official with a view to gradually facilitate resumption of physical hearing, the final hearing or regular matters listed on non-miscellaneous days may be heard in the physical mode (with hybrid option).

The official added the decision may be taken by the concerned bench, considering the number of parties in a matter as well as the limited capacity of the court rooms.

"Further, any other matter may be heard in physical mode on such days, if Hon`ble Bench directs likewise. All other matters, including those listed on miscellaneous days, shall continue to be heard through video/teleconferencing mode", said the SOP for physical hearing with hybrid option. The SOP has been issued by the secretary general of the top court.

Advocate-on-record (AoR) are required to register themselves on the top court`s portal and submit their preferences for appearing before the concerned court either through physical mode or through video/teleconferencing mode within 24 hours/ 1.00 p.m. next day after the publication of the weekly list of final hearing/ regular matters.

The SOP said: "In a matter listed for physical hearing (with hybrid option), one AoR (or his nominee), one arguing counsel and one junior counsel per party will be allowed entry; one registered clerk per party, as may be chosen by the AoR, shall be allowed entry to carry paper books /journals, etc. of the Counsels up to the Courtrooms."

The SOP further added that once hearing through physical mode is opted by the AoR or petitioner-in-person, hearing through video/tele-conferencing mode to the party concerned will not be facilitated.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Supreme CourtIndia news
Next
Story

NTA UGC NET: Last week to apply for December 2020, June 2021 sessions, check important dates

Must Watch

PT5M6S

Joe Biden warns of another terrorist attack at Kabul airport