The Supreme Court will decide this Thursday whether to grant bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam. Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan will take up his petition challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and his separate request for bail. Recently, the Supreme Court granted bail to senior AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, BRS leader K. Kavitha, and AAP's former communications chief Vijay Nair in the excise policy case.

Kejriwal, through his special leave petition to the Supreme Court, is challenging his arrest and the subsequent remand orders, while also pushing for bail in the corruption case. On the other hand, the CBI argues that Kejriwal is trying to make the case a political spectacle. They claim that various courts have already accepted the charges, and the CBI has noted that Kejriwal played a key role in the formulation of the new excise policy.

The CBI’s affidavit before the Supreme Court asserts that Kejriwal, even though he no longer holds a ministerial role in the Delhi government, still directs and influences major decisions both in Delhi and across the country where AAP operates. They also pointed out that Kejriwal was deeply involved in the decisions surrounding the new excise policy along with then-Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Excise Manish Sisodia.

On July 12, the Supreme Court had ordered Kejriwal’s release on interim bail related to a money laundering case from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, he remained in custody because of his arrest by the CBI.

Meanwhile, a court has taken note of the CBI's charge sheet against Kejriwal and others in the alleged liquor policy scam. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja has issued a production warrant for Kejriwal for September 11 and extended his custody until then.