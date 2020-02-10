Supreme Court to hear plea for removal of anti-CAA protesters from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Monday (February 10) will hear pleas seeking removal of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, where protests have been going on for almost two months.

The Shaheen Bagh had lately gained nationwide attention due to a continued anti-CAA sit-in by people, especially Muslim women against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register and National Register of Citizens.

Anti-CAA protests erupted in various parts of the country, including the Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi, after Parliament gave its nod to the Citizenship Amendment Bill in December last year.

Earlier on February 7, the apex court had deferred hearing till Monday on pleas seeking directions to the Delhi Police to take action to ensure smooth traffic movement on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch. The road remains blocked due to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests for over 50 days now.

On January 20, lawyer-activist Amit Sahni had submitted his plea seeking supervision of the situation in Shaheen Bagh where several women are sitting on an indefinite protest, by a retired Supreme Court judge or a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court to avoid any further deterioration in the situation and to circumvent any violence.

"The respondents (Delhi Police) cannot be permitted to behave like mute spectators particularly in a situation presently faced by persons living in the vicinity of Kalindi Kunj," the plea had stated.

Sahni had submitted before the top court that the Delhi High Court did not order the forthwith removal of traffic restrictions observing that no direction can be issued on the methodology to handle protest and traffic movement successfully, and left it to the discretion of the police.

The Delhi HC had asked the police to examine the issue while bearing in mind that law and order are supposed to be maintained.

Another petition was also filed by BJP leader Nand Kishor Garg seeking the apex court's directions for removing anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde had asked Garg, the petitioner seeking court direction to remove road blockade at Shaheen Bagh, to approach the mentioning officer.

The anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh caused obstruction to entire vehicular and pedestrian movement from the road connecting two important cities i.e. Delhi and Noida.