Supreme Court to hear pleas on encounter killing of gangster Vikas Dubey on July 14

New Delhi: In the encounter of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, petitions filed in the Supreme Court will be heard on Tuesday (July 14) afternoon. The apex court is likley to make its observation in the controversial encounter killing of the dreaded gangster of Uttar Pradesh while on the way to Kanpur from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on July 10.

Two members of the Vikas Dubey gang, Arvind alias Guddan Ramvilas Trivedi and his driver Sushilkumar alias Sonu Suresh Tiwari, however, will be brought through road by the UP Police as the latter got a 4-day transit remand by Thane court today.

The two alleged Vikas Dubey gang members are suspected to be involved in the massacre of eight police personnel in Bikru village on July 3.

Notably, the UP police launched an all-out offensive against criminals in the state, carrying out about two dozen encounters in the past ten days in which ten criminals have been killed and 15 injured.

Hours after the July 3 ambush at Bikru village in Kanpur in which eight policemen lost their lives, the police shot dead two criminals, Prem Prakash Pandey and Atul Dubey, allegedly involved in the incident.

Another Vikas Dubey accomplice Amar Dubey was shot dead by the police on July 8 in Maudaha in Hamirpur district, while on July 9, the Special Task Force (STF) shot dead Prabhat Mishra, whom they had arrested from Faridabad, a day earlier.

On the same day, another member of the Dubey gang, Bauan Dubey was shot dead in Etawah when he did not stop for checking of vehicles.

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the killing of policemen, was also shot dead on July 10 on the outskirts of Kanpur when he allegedly tried to flee.

Meanwhile, Justice (retired) Shashi Kant Agarwal, heading the one-member judicial commission probing the Kanpur ambush and encounter of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, today visited Bikru village to probe the attack in which eight policemen had died.

Agarwal visited the ambush site in the village near Kanpur and interacted with the locals and also took a round of the village and tried to persuade the locals into recounting the details of the July 3 incident as well as Dubey's terror and illegal activities.

Justice Agarwal also visited the Nivada village where Dubey's close relatives, Prem Prakash and Atul Dubey, were gunned down in retaliatory firings by the police.