हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
JEE Main

Supreme Court to hear review petition today seeking postponement of JEE, NEET

The Supreme Court on Friday will hear the review petition filed by six Cabinet Ministers from Opposition-ruled states against the previous order of the apex court declining to postpone NEET-UG and JEE (Mains) exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supreme Court to hear review petition today seeking postponement of JEE, NEET
PTI photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday will hear the review petition filed by six Cabinet Ministers from Opposition-ruled states against the previous order of the apex court declining to postpone NEET-UG and JEE (Mains) exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plea has been filed by six Cabinet Ministers from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan. They approached the top court on August 28 seeking a postponement of the examinations in view of the coronavirus crisis.

The matter will be heard by he Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari on Friday (September 4, 2020).

On August 17, the top court had dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the NEET and JEE exams. "Life cannot be stopped, the career of students cannot be put in jeopardy", the Supreme Court had remarked.

The review petition filed through advocate Sunil Fernandes, states that the August 17 order is "cryptic" and "non-speaking" and that it does not take into account the complexities involved and the risk conducting an examination of this scale in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plea also cites the lack of facilities such as transport, hotels and restaurants as factors that could cause discomfort to students appearing for these exams. 

JEE, which was scheduled from September 1 to 6, is underway and NEET will be conducted on September 13.

Tags:
JEE MainNEETSupreme Court
Next
Story

Army officer injured in encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla
  • 38,53,406Confirmed
  • 67,376Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M34S

NCB raids Rhea Chakraborty's house in Mumbai on Rhea-Showik drugs case