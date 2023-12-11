Supreme Court Upholds Abrogation Of Article 370: Check How PM Modi, Other Politicians Reacted To Historic Order

Four years after the special status to Jammu and Kashmir was done away with, the Supreme Court of India today upheld the Union Government's decision to abrogate Article 370. However, it said that every decision taken by the Centre on behalf of a State can't be subject to a legal challenge. The apex court also asked the Election Commission of India to hold an assembly election in the state by September 30, 2024.

The order drew mixed reactions from the political quarters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 is historic and constitutionally upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on 5th August 2019.

"It is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The Court, in its profound wisdom, has fortified the very essence of unity that we, as Indians, hold dear and cherish above all else," said PM Modi on X.

He further said, "I want to assure the resilient people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh that our commitment to fulfilling your dreams remains unwavering. We are determined to ensure that the fruits of progress not only reach you but also extend their benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of our society who suffered due to Article 370."

Prime Minister Modi said that the verdict is not just a legal judgment but it is a beacon of hope, a promise of a brighter future and a testament to the government's collective resolve to build a stronger, more united India.

Jammu Kashmir National Conference leader and former Chief Minister said, "Disappointed but not disheartened. The struggle will continue. It took the BJP decades to reach here. We are also prepared for the long haul."

"We welcome the decision but the things like rehabilitation of Hindus, putting an end to terrorism, making the people of J&K joining mainstream have not happened yet..." said Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Arvind Sawant.

BJP president JP Nadda also welcomed the decision. "Bharatiya Janata Party welcomes the decision given by the Honorable Supreme Court regarding Article 370. The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has upheld the decision given to remove Section 370 and 35A, its process and objective. The government of Honorable Prime Minister

Narendra Modi has done the historic work of including Jammu and Kashmir in the main ideology of the country, for this I and crores of our workers express our heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister."

Congress leader and Maharaja Hari Singh's son Karan Singh asked those unhappy with the judgement to accept the inevitable and the fact that now this has been done. "The Supreme Court has upheld the action and therefore there's no point in unnecessarily hitting their head against the wall. Now my suggestion is that they should turn their energies towards fighting the next elections. That is where the people should now be motivated instead of developing any negativity," he said.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad said that his party is disappointed by the Supreme Court verdict.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai hailed the SC decision and said, "Divisive forces for long had taken the provision of Article 370 as an opportunity to constantly create unrest in the valley & post the abrogation, the Kashmir valley returned to peace stone walling divisive agenda & began focussing on development for the first time."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "On the 5th of August 2019, PM Narendra Modi Ji took a visionary decision to abrogate #Article370. Since then peace and normalcy have returned to J&K. Growth and development have brought new meaning to human life in the valley once torn by violence. Prosperity in the tourism and agriculture sectors has raised the income levels of the residents of both Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Today, the Supreme Court’s verdict has proved that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was completely constitutional."