Supreme Court's Setback For Opposition On 'Misuse Of Probe Agencies'; BJP Reacts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Wednesday refused to entertain the plea by 14 political parties including Congress, alleging the misuse of central probe agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Laying down general guidelines without having relation to the facts of the case will be dangerous, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala said on the plea.

Addressing the parties who filed the plea, the Supreme Court said, "Come back to us when you have an individual criminal case or group of cases," as quoted by PTI. Senior advocate A M Singhvi who was representing the political parties then sought permission to withdraw the petition.

"Learned counsel seeks permission to withdraw the plea at this stage. The petition is accordingly dismissed as withdrawn," the bench ordered.

"You please come back to us when you have an individual criminal case or group of cases," the bench said.

BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reacted to the dismissal of the plea on Twitter and attacked the Opposition parties, accusing them of "corruption".

Poonawalla tweeted, "Will they now say courts are vindictive? This is a huge setback to those who think they enjoy birthright to do corruption and then are entitled to immunity - today there is a Mahagathbandhan of the corrupt who believe they can loot & then get away with it! Huge vindication for the agencies today."

The appeal claimed that there has been a concerning increase in the application of forceful legal procedures against political figures who oppose the government, as well as other individuals who are exercising their fundamental freedom of expressing dissenting views.

In addition to the Congress, the political parties involved in this collective action are the DMK, RJD, BRS, Trinamool Congress, AAP, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), JMM, JD(U), CPI(M), CPI, Samajwadi Party, and the J-K National Conference.