The big pre-poll allegation by former IPS officer Ravindra Patil, claiming NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule and Congress' Nana Patole used Bitcoin scam-tainted money to fund elections, has escalated into a full-blown political battle on polling day. On Wednesday, Sule denied all allegations and said that she has filed a defamation case and is ready to answer all the questions.

Supriya Sule denied all allegations levelled against her saying all the allegations are completely false. After casting a vote for the Maharashtra elections, Sule said, "I have filed a defamation case and a criminal case. I am ready to answer his (Sudhanshu Trivedi) 5 questions wherever he wants. Time of his choice, place of his choice and platform of his choice. I am ready to answer him because all the allegations are completely false. All lies"

Earlier today, Pawar stated that he could recognise his sister's voice in the alleged audio clips referenced by former IPS officer Patil as evidence of Sule's involvement in the scam. The Deputy CM also assured an investigation into the matter.

"Whatever audio clip is being shown, I just know that I have worked with both of them. One of them is my sister and the other is someone with whom I have worked a lot. The audio clip has their voices; I can figure out from their tone. An inquiry will be done and everything will be clear. An inquiry will be done and the truth will come in front of the people," Pawar said.

Reacting to Ajit Pawar's assertion on the audio being hers Sule said, "He is Ajit Pawar, he can say anything. 'Ram Krishna Hari'."

