Supriya Pattanayak Success Story: From Rs 10,000 Job To Vice Chancellor Of Centurion University

Prof. Supriya Pattanayak, the Vice Chancellor of Centurion University, has been instrumental in transforming the landscape of skill-integrated higher education in India. Under her leadership, Centurion University has emerged as a beacon of change, providing sustainable livelihood opportunities and empowering communities through education. Let's delve into her journey, the unique learning model of the university, and its impact on India's growth story.

1) Early Days and Struggles:

The inception of Centurion University was marked by challenges. Taking over a failing college, Prof. Mukti Mishra and Prof. D. N. Rao realized the need for a different approach to make students industry-ready. Applied Learning in on-campus labs, coupled with Action Learning through Live Production, became the foundation of the university's novel learning model. Prof. Pattanayak played a pivotal role in addressing the scarcity of resources, providing necessary facilities, and establishing residences for students and faculty.



cre Trending Stories

2) The Unique Learning Model:

Centurion University offers over 120 skill courses and 45 domain specializations, fostering multidisciplinarity and multiple entry and exit options. The emphasis on hands-on experience is evident through industry-sponsored labs, Live Labs, and WOW projects. Students are encouraged to demonstrate their learning through practical application, producing goods or services of socio-economic value. The university's model aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 and focuses on technical domain skills, professional skills, life skills, and entrepreneurship skills.

3) Skill Development and Education for India's Growth:

Prof. Pattanayak highlights the significance of skill development and education in India's growth story. With a focus on industry 4.0 skills, Centurion University aims to create a future-ready workforce. The university's reformative approach has gained recognition from the Central and State governments, international institutions, and public policy think-tanks. By nurturing high-end skills and providing quality education, Centurion University contributes to India's vision of becoming a manufacturing hub.

4) Creating Local Solutions for Real-Life Problems:

Centurion University's education model revolves around 'Community Action Learning.' Students actively engage with local communities, identify challenges, and design and implement solutions using local resources. This approach not only fosters problem-solving skills but also addresses sustainability and climate change concerns. The university also emphasizes the principles of reduce, recycle, and reuse in its operations and encourages students to adopt a similar mindset.

5) Pro-Poor Initiatives and Social Impact:

Centurion University is committed to inclusivity and providing education to the underprivileged. It offers scholarships to girls pursuing non-conventional branches and supports students from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities to secure government scholarships. The university's social outreach enterprises, such as Gram Tarang Employability Training Services and Gram Tarang Foods, empower marginalized communities by offering skill training and employment opportunities.

6) Other Social Initiatives:

Centurion University's social initiatives encompass a wide range of domains. The university promotes entrepreneurship and innovation through student-led start-ups and incubation programs. Manufacturing units focusing on Transformer Maintenance, Furniture Manufacturing, Pavers Manufacturing, and Chalk Manufacturing contribute to finding local solutions to real-life problems. These initiatives exemplify the university's commitment to creating a positive social impact.

Conclusion:

Prof. Supriya Pattanayak's leadership has propelled Centurion University to the forefront of skill-integrated higher education in India. The university's unique learning model, emphasis on hands-on experience, and commitment to social initiatives have garnered recognition from national and international bodies. Through its transformative approach, Centurion University continues to shape lives, empower communities, and contribute to India's journey

of inclusive growth and development. Under Prof. Pattanayak's guidance, the university remains dedicated to equipping students with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in a rapidly changing world, making a significant difference in the lives of individuals and their families.