Narendra Modi

Surat diamond merchant who bought PM Modi's suit duped of Rs 1 crore

Laljibhai Patel, a diamond merchant from Surat, had bought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suit in an auction in 2015.

Surat diamond merchant who bought PM Modi&#039;s suit duped of Rs 1 crore
File photo

Surat: Laljibhai Patel, a diamond merchant from Surat, who had bought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suit in an auction in 2015, has been allegedly duped of Rs 1 crore by two brothers.

As per sources, the two brothers, identified as Himmat and Ravi Koshiya, had purchased diamonds weighing 1,500 carats and worth Rs 1 crore from Patel's company Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt Ltd on credit in 2018. However, they haven't made the payment yet.

A police case has now been registered against the accused in connection with the case.

News agency PTI reports that the duo are untraceable now and they had promised to make the payment in 120 days.

Patel featured in headlines in 2015 when he bought PM Modi's pinstripe suit for Rs 4.31 crore in a public auction in Surat. It also entered the Guinness Book of World Records for being the most expensive suit sold

The proceeds of the auction had gone towards the Clean Ganga Mission.

(With inputs from Tejas Modi)

