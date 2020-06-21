Surender or Surrender: Rahul Gandhi's tweet on PM Narendra Modi leaves Twitterati in a fix

New Delhi: Continuing with his tirade against the central government over the death of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (June 21) labelled Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Surender Modi'.

The senior Congress leader shared an international daily's article titled 'India's appeasement policy toward China unravels' on Twitter, writing, "Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi".

Rahul's latest tweet on PM Modi garnered over 20,000 likes and was re-tweeted by over 8,000 people. However, it also received over 9,000 replies with several Twitter users reminding him that it is 'surrender' and nor 'Surender'.

They also asked him to correct the spelling. "Surrender Modi you mean?", asked Bhavika, a Twitter user.

However, another user pointed out that the Congress leader was playing with words. "I am pretty sure that you don't need to tell him how to spell. He was just playing around with words to make it sound more like Narendra," Angad Sohi said.

Meanwhile, Rahul's reaction seemingly comes in response to PM Modi's statement in June 29 all-party meet wherein he stated that 'neither is anyone inside our territory nor have any of our posts been captured'.

Cornering the Prime Minister over the issue, the Wayanad MP questioned him on Twitter that why and where were the Indian soldiers killed, if the land, where the violent face-off happened, was Chinese territory.

He alleged that Prime Minister Modi has 'surrendered to the Chinese aggression'. "PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?," he tweeted on June 20.