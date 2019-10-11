close

Surge in ceasefire violations by Pak in 2019: Indian Army sources

The number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan has gone up significantly this year compared to 2018.

Surge in ceasefire violations by Pak in 2019: Indian Army sources
File Photo

New Delhi: The number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan has gone up significantly this year compared to 2018.

"2317 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2019 till October 10 while 147 terrorists have been killed in different operations by the security forces on the Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland," Indian Army sources said.

In 2018, the total number of ceasefire violations was 1629.254 terrorists were killed last year including a large number of local and foreigner terrorist commanders.

The surge in ceasefire violations has happened in a year when the Indian abrogated Article 370 giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir. 

The Indian Air Force jets struck a Jaish e Mohammed terrorist camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 earlier this year, days after a terror attack on CRPF convoy in Jammu Kashmir's Pulwama which claimed the lives of around 40 CRPF personnel.

Earlier in the evening, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector in which one security personnel, Naik Subash Thapa, succumbed to injuries.

