Surge in COVID-19 cases: Now, night curfew to be imposed in THIS Maharashtra district

Mumbai: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, a night curfew will be imposed in Maharashtra's Solapur district from Thursday (February 25, 2021).

The night curfew will be imposed from February 25 till March 7.

The step has been taken to check the surge in the coronavirus cases in the district. Maharashtra reported over 8,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The state has far witnessed a total of 21,21,119 COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle -- which covers Solapur and Satara districts, besides Pune -- recorded a rise of 1,811 COVID-19 cases.