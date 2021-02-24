हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Surge in COVID-19 cases: Now, night curfew to be imposed in THIS Maharashtra district

The night curfew will be imposed from February 25 till March 7. The step has been taken to check the surge in the coronavirus cases in the district. Maharashtra recorded over 8,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The state has far witnessed a total of 21,21,119 COVID-19 cases. 

Surge in COVID-19 cases: Now, night curfew to be imposed in THIS Maharashtra district
Representational Image (ANI)

Mumbai: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, a night curfew will be imposed in Maharashtra's Solapur district from Thursday (February 25, 2021).

The night curfew will be imposed from February 25 till March 7.

The step has been taken to check the surge in the coronavirus cases in the district. Maharashtra reported over 8,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The state has far witnessed a total of 21,21,119 COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle -- which covers Solapur and Satara districts, besides Pune -- recorded a rise of 1,811 COVID-19 cases.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-1910th Maharashtra board result 2017
Next
Story

Fare for short distance trains hiked to discourage unnecessary travel: Railways

Must Watch

PT12M11S

Mamata Banerjee calls BJP a riotous party