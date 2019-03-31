हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress

Surgical strike architect Lt Gen DS Hooda submits report on National Security to Rahul Gandhi

Lt Gen Hooda (Retd) was the Northern Army commander during the September 2016 surgical strikes on terror launch pads along LoC in PoK. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

New Delhi: Retired Army commander Lt. Gen DS Hooda has prepared a comprehensive report on India's National Security and presented it to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, news agency ANI reports. Lt Gen Hooda (Retd) was the Northern Army commander during the September 2016 surgical strikes on terror launch pads along LoC in PoK. 

In February, after the Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed, Lt Gen DS Hooda was approached by Congress to prepare a vision paper for the country.
 

ANI previously reported that Lt Gen DS Hooda (Retd) will prepare the vision paper in consultation with a select group of experts. Sources said that Lt Gen Hooda (Retd) will work with a team of retired police and Army officers to prepare the vision paper on national security challenges and will complete the comprehensive report in one month.

 

Later, several media reports also suggested that Lt Gen Hooda (Retd) might be joining Congress. However, on being asked whether he had joined the main opposition party which has asked him to prepare the report on national security, he said, ''I have not joined the Congress party.''

(With ANI inputs) 

