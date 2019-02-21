Surgical strikes architect Lt Gen (R) DS Hooda to lead Rahul Gandhi's Task Force on National Security

NEW DELHI: Lt Gen DS Hooda (Retd), the commanding officer of the Northern Army Command who was the architect of 2016 surgical strikes, will lead a Task Force on National Security set up by Congress President Rahul Gandhi to prepare a vision paper for the country in the aftermath of terror attack which took place in Pulwama on February 14.

ANI reported that Lt Gen DS Hooda (Retd) will prepare the vision paper in consultation with a select group of experts.

Sources said that Lt Gen Hooda (Retd) will work with a team of retired police and Army officers to prepare the vision paper on the national security challenges and will complete the comprehensive report in one month.

Rahul Gandhi met Lt Gen DS Hooda (retd) on Thursday few hours after the Congress attacked the government for intel failures leading up to Pulwmaa attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

