Surprised over sudden arrest of two Indian nationals in Pakistan: Ministry of External Affairs

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday said that the Centre has seen media reports that two Indian nationals, who mistakenly crossed over to Pakistan in 2016-17, have been arrested by Pakistani authorities.

Kumar said that New Delhi had informed Islamabad about these two Indian nationals named Prashant and Bari Lal but Pakistan had not given any response about their whereabouts.

"Seen reports that there were two Indian nationals who inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan sometime in 2016-17. We had informed the Pakistan officials. Since then, we did not get any response. The sudden announcement of arrest is a matter of surprise to us," said the MEA spokesperson.

Kumar expressed hope that Prashant and Lal are not used by Islamabad for any false propaganda and India will get immediate consular access to both of them.

"We hope that these two Indian nationals (Prashant & Bari Lal) are not used or they do not become victim of Pakistani propaganda. We have approached the govt of Pakistan and requested for immediate consular access," Kumar told the media.

Commenting on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Kolkata on November 22 at the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the first day-night Test match in India, Kumar said that PM Hasina is a good friend of India and this is why she is coming to Kolkata to watch the historic match.

"We felt that it was most appropriate that the first day-night test match in India should be inaugurated by a good friend of India that is the reason she is visiting Kolkata," said the MEA spokesperson.

The MEA spokesperson also talked about the problems faced by pilgrims in getting their passports made to visit Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan and said that the government has taken required steps to address this issue.

"There was an issue that people were facing difficulty in getting passports. We've 3 passport offices and 5 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs)& 6 Passport Office Pasport Seva Kendra (POPSKs) in Punjab. We're opening 1 POPSK in Dera Baba Nanak&organised 6 passport camps," Kumar noted.