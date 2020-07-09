Surrender or arrest? Vikas Dubey's unhindered run raises more questions

Vikas Dubey, the notorious Uttar Pradesh gangster accused in hundreds of heinous crimes, had most probably planned his surrender which is now being shown by Madhya Pradesh Police as an arrest. Zee News reporters Jitender Sharma and Vishal Pandey decoded how Vikas Dubey after being on the run since the July 3, 2020, ambush of an Uttar Pradesh police force at his village in Kanpur in which eight cops were killed, reached Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

Vikas Dubey was last seen in Haryana's Faridabad on the night of July 7 but he managed to reach Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh as part of his well-planned strategy to surrender. Vikas Dubey's unhindered movement from Kanpur's Bikru village to Delhi-NCR and then Ujjain reveals that his moles in the Uttar Pradesh Police force, administration and even political parties are still active and he was well aware of the moves and strategies to arrest him.

Vikas Dubey was suspected to be hiding in either Delhi or the nearby NCR cities of Noida, Gurugram or Faridabad. But on the morning of July 9, Vikas Dubey was seen at the Mahakaal Temple in Ujjain where he identified himself to a security guard who then called the police.

Ujjain is more than 770 kilometres from Faridabad and it takes over 14 hours to travel by road. To cover such a long distance without being detected with police forces of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi were hot on his heels raises several questions.

The Uttar Pradesh gangster was then taken into custody by Ujjain Police after Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh reached the Mahakaal Temple with a large force. The unrepentant criminal also shouted - Main Vikas Dubey hoon Kanpur wall - as Ujjain Police took him into custody.

Some of his top aides including his right-hand man Amar Dubey have already been eliminated and his dreaded gang is in tatters. Now his surrender-cum-arrest under dramatic circumstances in Ujjain conceals more than it reveals.