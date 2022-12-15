Suruli Waterfalls: Forest Department imposes BAN on Bathing, BIG trouble for Ayyappa devotees going to Sabarimala via Theni

Due to continuous rains in the surrounding areas of Cumbum and Suruli Falls water catchment areas of Theni district, water is overflowing in Suruli Falls. Due to this, the forest department has banned public bathing in Suruli Falls, considering the safety of the general public. Suruli Falls is a very popular tourist spot located near Kampam in Theni district. Suruli Falls is not only a tourist site but also a great spiritual place. As it is the most famous tourist spot in Theni district, many tourists and the public visit Suruli Falls to enjoy a dip. As it is now Sabarimala season, Ayyappa devotees going to Sabarimala via Theni must come to Suruli Falls and worship at the temples in Suruli Falls and bathe in the falls before proceeding to Sabarimala.

In recent days, the number of Ayyappa devotees visiting Suruli Falls has been increasing. In this case, due to the heavy rain that has been falling in Theni district for the past few days, the water flow suddenly started increasing in the Suruli waterfall area today. Due to heavy rains and floods in Suruli Falls water catchment areas such as Ittamadu and Thoovanam dam area, water is gushing into Suruli Falls.

It has been informed on behalf of the forest department that due to the continuous rains in Suruli Falls catchment area, the water flow in Suruli Falls is increasing. For the safety of the public, public bathing in the falls area has been prohibited. Forest Department officials have said that tourists will not be allowed to bathe in the Suruli Falls until the water flow subsides as it is predicted to rain continuously.