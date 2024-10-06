Survival Or Big Dreams? Thousands Of Indian Students Queue For Waitstaff Jobs In Canada| Watch

The video sparked controversy on social media, reportedly depicting a long queue of Indian students outside Tandoori Flame restaurant in Brampton, Canada. The video went viral on social media, showing approximately 3,000 students waiting to be interviewed for waiter and server positions.

This footage ignited an online debate about the opportunities available to international students, especially those looking to study or work in Canada. People massively started reacting in the comment section. A purported video from Megh Updates on social media platform X carries the caption, "Massive unemployment in Trudeau's Canada? Students leaving India for Canada with rosy dreams need serious introspection!"

One user commented, "The problem is that they will accept any job there but feel shy doing the same job here in India. Of course working conditions and payments are far better than India in Canada." Another user said, "The hunger to earn money separates loved ones from others."

Scary scenes from Canada as 3000 students (mostly Indian) line up for waiter & servant job after an advertisement by a new restaurant opening in Brampton.



Massive unemployment in Trudeau's Canada? Students leaving India for Canada with rosy dreams need serious introspection!

Zee News cannot verify the authenticity of the video, but it has ignited a fierce debate online. Some individuals expressed concern about it, while others linked it to economic issues.

One of the users criticised the unemployment and said, "This is fact. One of my friend who is MBA & have quality work experience went to Canada for better job prospects and then returned back after one & Half year of stay over there."