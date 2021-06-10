हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Solar eclipse 2021

Surya Grahan 2021: Solar eclipse clashes with Shani Jayanti after 148 years

Representational Image

New Delhi: The first solar eclipse of the year began at 1.42 pm, however, it won't be visible in India. However, people are excited to catch the glimpse of 'Ring of Fire' as it will be visible in some parts of the country. 

Those who are based in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh will be able to see this rare astronomical phenomenon. They will start witnessing the solar eclipse at 12:25, as per the map published by NASA.

 

SURYA GRAHAN 2021: AMAZING COINCIDENCE AFTER 148 YEARS

 

The first solar eclipse of 2021 is special in many ways. According to the timeanddate calculation, the solar eclipse is coinciding with Shanti Janayti on June 10, after a gap of 148 years. Not many know that Shani Jayanti 2021 falls on June 10, Thursday. 

SOLAR ECLIPSE INDIA TIMINGS:

 

According to timeanddate.com, the annular phase of this solar eclipse will be visible in parts of Russia, Greenland, and northern Canada. Also, Northern Asia, Europe, and the United States will see a partial eclipse.

The astronomical event will start at 01:42 PM (IST) and will be visible until 06:41 PM (IST), as per Timeanddate.com. The duration of the annular ‘ring of fire’ will be around 3 minutes and 51 seconds.

However, much of Europe, most of Asia, North/West Africa, Much of North America, the Atlantic, Arctic will witness a somewhat partial eclipse. 

SURYA GRAHAN 2021: WHERE TO WATCH

 

NASA will live stream the eclipse on nasa. gov/live. 

TAKE NOTE: The eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage to the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the Sun.

