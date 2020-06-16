Surya Hotel turned into COVID-19 facility centre; CM Arvind Kejriwal says '30-35 hotels will be requisitioned'

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday (June 16) visited the Surya Hotel, a dedicated COVID-19 facility that has been attached to the Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi. Following the inspection, CM Kejriwal asserted that the hotel will become operational with 120 beds in the next 2-13 days.

The Chief Minister said that the facility will gradually be ramped up to 250-300 beds and that there is a requisition of 30-35 hotels in Delhi with a total bed capacity of 3000-3500 beds, while urging everyone to work together in the battle against COVID-19

"The Surya Hotel is a dedicated COVID-19 facility attached to the Holy Family Hospital. Several other hotels like this will be requisitioned for the preparation of COVID. This is a tough time for everyone, and we all need to come together in this tough time to fight against COVID. This facility should be operational with 120 beds initially in the next 2-3 days and will gradually be ramped up to 250-300 beds. Around 30-35 hotels will be requisitioned and around 3000-3500 beds will be added to the total bed capacity," said CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking about his meeting with the Union Home Minister, Kejriwal said that all the agencies, governments, and people will work together to address the issue, adding "Nobody can work alone to fight this pandemic."

The visit to the COVID-19 facility came after the Delhi High Court permitted the AAP government to attach the hotel to the Holy Family Hospital, which is a dedicated COVID-19 facility, for the treatment of patients.

In a big win for the Delhi government, the High Court ruled in its favour, allowing it to attach Hotel Surya to the Holy Family Hospital. The Delhi government, through an order on May 29, had attached four and five-star hotels with the large hospitals involved in treating coronavirus patients.

The order, therefore, vouched for making the hotels as an extension of the hospitals. The Delhi government has already fixed rates for treatments in this COVID facilities. The government order was challenged by Hotel Surya in the High Court.