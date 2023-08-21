Suryakumar Yadav Leads the Mission “Omega Sufficient Nation” with Healthyr-U, Wellness Initiative by Zuventus Healthcare

Zuventus Healthcare Ltd., a leading name in the pharmaceutical industry, proudly announces the launch of Healthyr-U, an online wellness initiative to help Indians attain better health. Healthyr-U is driven with the objective to deliver reliable and trustworthy wellness solutions, fortified by a legacy of unparalleled quality and innovation.

Rooted in a mission to elevate the nation's Omega-3 Index level, Healthyr-U has signed esteemed Indian cricketer and social & health icon Suryakumar Yadav* as its brand ambassador. The core vision of Healthyr-U is to improve the diets of individuals by offering scientifically-backed supplements enriched with vital nutrients. With a staunch commitment to making India nutrient-sufficient, Healthyr-U seeks to empower individuals in their journey towards overall well-being.

Healthyr-U's initial focus was on identifying the prevalent health gap of high Omega-3 deficiency, one of the reasons for the development of chronic diseases. Omega-3, an essential nutrient that the body cannot produce on its own, plays a crucial role in providing protection against various chronic conditions by mitigating inflammation, thus promoting brain, heart, liver, muscle, skin and eye health among its various other benefits. Several research & published studies reveal that India faces one of the lowest Omega-3 indexes globally, leaving its population vulnerable to an increasing number of chronic illnesses.



Mr. Prakash Kumar Guha, MD & CEO of Zuventus Healthcare Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm for the brand's launch, stating, "We are delighted to introduce 'Healthyr-U' to the Indian consumer. We firmly believe that good health is the foundation for a fulfilling life, enabling individuals to unlock their true potential and pursue their aspirations with vigour. We aspire to build a future where preventive healthcare takes centre stage, empowering people to proactively safeguard their well-being. Our vision encompasses a society where individuals are equipped with the knowledge and resources to make informed choices about their health, fostering a culture of wellness and vitality. With the exceptional Suryakumar Yadav as our brand ambassador, we aim to raise awareness about the significance of Omega-3 in maintaining optimal health.” He added that “Healthyr-U is a brand to watch out for in the wellness space with its ever expanding solutions for various health and wellness concerns.”

Suryakumar Yadav, brand ambassador, Healthyr-U commented, “As an athlete, I understand the importance of proper nutrition for peak performance and overall wellness. I am excited to join hands with Healthyr-U and advocate the need for healthy living and assist in bridging the nutrition gap that will make a significant difference in people's lives.”

Healthyr-U's range of Omega-3 products, meticulously crafted with the highest quality ingredients and supported by scientific research, offers a comprehensive solution to bridge nutrient gaps and enhance overall health.

With Healthyr-U's commitment to fostering widespread awareness about the importance of Omega-3 in preventive healthcare, the brand embarks on a journey towards to revolutionize India's Omega-3 Index level, transforming the country from Omega Deficient to Omega Sufficient nation.

For more information about "Healthyr-U" and its range of Omega products, please visit www.healthyr-u.com.

About Zuventus Healthcare Ltd.:

Zuventus Healthcare Ltd. is a prominent name in the pharmaceutical industry, known for its relentless dedication to excellence in healthcare solutions. With a rich history of innovation and a commitment to improving lives, the company continues to lead the way in the field of preventive healthcare.

* Suryakumar Yadav is exclusively managed by Rise Worldwide.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)