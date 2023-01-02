topStoriesenglish
Suryanagari Express en route to Jodhpur from Bandra derails, no casualty reported

According to North Western Railway, no casualty was reported. An accident relief train has been dispatched from Jodhpur by Railways.

Jan 02, 2023

Pali : Eight coaches of Suryanagari Express derailed near Pali in Rajasthan in the early hours of Monday. The incident took place at 3:27 am between Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division. Originating from Bandra Terminus, the train was en route to Jodhpur.

According to North Western Railway, no casualty was reported. An accident relief train has been dispatched from Jodhpur by Railways.

"Higher officials are expected to reach the spot soon. General Manager-North Western Railway and other high officials are monitoring the situation in the control room at the headquarters in Jaipur," said Chief Public Relations Officer.

Meanwhile, helpline numbers have been issued for passengers and concerned family members.

For Jodhpur: 02912654979, 02912654993, 02912624125, 02912431646

For Pali Marwar: 02932250324

Passengers and their families can also contact- 138 and 1072- for any information: CPRO, North Western Railway

(Further details awaited.) 

