Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Sanjay Nirupam questions Patna, Mumbai Police' behaviour

Mumbai: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has raised questions on the behaviour of Bihar and Maharashtra Police who are investigating the mystery behind the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Congress leader slammed police of both states saying 'some kind of' competition appears to have ensued between them to beat the other on solving the case.

"The way police of two states investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case are behaving on the streets of Mumbai is looking ugly. Mumbai and Patna police are vying to beat each other. The Mumbai Police were seen pushing the Patna police officials inside their police van. It appeared that instead of an investigation, there was a competition going on between the police of two states," the former Maharashtra Congress president tweeted in Hindi.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Mumbai police, which is investigating the actor's death case, have recorded statements of Bollywood personalities including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, film critic Rajeev Masand, actress Sanjana Sanghi, the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Shanoo Sharma, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, and Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films.

Police have so far recorded statements of around 40 people, including those of Rajput's family members, his cook and doctors.

A Bihar police team is probing a separate 'abetment to suicide' case on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor's father KK Singh in Patna.

On July 31, the Enforcement Directorate registered a money laundering case against Sushant's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his brother.

There has been a huge public sentiment about handing over the case to the CBI, but Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra been reluctant to do so. CM Uddhav said on Friday that Mumbai Police is capable of probing the case and lashed out at Opposition parties for doubting the credibility of his state police.